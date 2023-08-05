Overturned 50’s Jeep Causes Accident and Damage to Tourist Rental Car in Havana

Title: Accident Involving a 50’s Jeep and Tourist Rental Car Causes Chaos in Havana

Introduction:

An accident in Havana involving a 50’s Jeep and a tourist rental car left one person injured and caused damage to both vehicles. The incident took place on Línea street in Vedado, near the iconic Potin restaurant. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. While authorities have not released an official statement, witnesses assert that one of the drivers disregarded a red light, leading to the collision.

Details of the Accident:

Social media users were among the first to report the accident, highlighting the fortunate lack of heavy traffic during the incident. Witness accounts indicate that a young woman was nearly hit by one of the vehicles as she attempted to cross the street. In order to avoid the collision, the Jeep maneuvered and ended up overturning. The tourist rental car collided with the woman, lifting her nearly 2 meters in the air before she fell back onto the road. The current condition of the woman is unknown.

Frequent Accidents Involving Tourist Rental Cars:

Accidents involving tourist rental cars in Cuba have been alarmingly frequent. Many attribute these incidents to tourists’ unfamiliarity with Cuban streets or to the reckless behavior of Cuban tourists residing abroad, who often drive these vehicles irresponsibly. Additionally, the poor condition of the rental cars, including mechanical problems and worn-out tires, is also a contributing factor to the rising number of accidents.

Conclusion:

The accident on Línea street in Havana serves as a reminder of the challenges and risks present on the roads. With touristic destinations attracting a growing number of visitors, it becomes crucial for both tourists and rental agencies alike to prioritize road safety education and maintenance procedures to reduce the occurrence of such incidents. Authorities are yet to provide an official statement on the accident.