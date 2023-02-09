Dr. Radan Stojanović spoke in “Uranka” about new, modern “medicines” that people take against obesity, which can be harmful.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/TV K1/screenshot

Clinical pharmacologist prof. Dr. Radan Stojanović, guest in “Urank”, said that, in addition to “Ozempik”, new, modern drugs also attracted the attention of the professional, medical public, as well as the non-professional public.

“Attention is drawn, among others, to those new drugs for certain diseases such as that semaglutide, and besides it there is also liraglutide and so on. Semaglutide is an active substance, and a certain pharmaceutical company registered the drug as ‘ozempik’ and others as ‘vigos “. Ozempik is registered in Serbia and now it is only available on prescription, which is good, and ‘vigovi’ is not registered in Serbia. Initially, ‘ozempik’ was registered for the treatment of diabetes mellitus type 2 and it is given in situations when the drug metformin was not tolerated or there is a contraindication, or in a situation when it is combined with other drugs,” Dr. Stojanović explained.

What are the indications

According to clinical trials, “Ozempik” is registered in a smaller dose for the treatment of diabetes, however, as pointed out by Dr. Stojanović, in a larger dose, the drug “Vigovi” is used for the treatment of obesity.

“Since we don’t have the medicine ‘vigovi’, only ‘ozempika’, some have come up with the idea of ​​using that medicine to lose weight. That is completely wrong. It is the same substance but the dosages are completely different. These are pre-filled syringes. When “ozempik” is used for weight loss, it is abuse, not to mention the side effects that can occur. Medicines must be clearly applied to clearly defined patients who will benefit from those medicines,” stressed Professor Radan Stojanović in “Urank”.

It does not mean that everyone who is obese has high blood sugar

“You can harm yourself if you drink ‘ozempik’ on your own, but you can also harm others – to those who have diabetes and cannot get these medicines. These drugs have side effects that are very rare but can occur: inflammation of the pancreas, inflammation of the gallbladder and the formation of gallstones, acceleration of the heart. Acute pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that presents a serious clinical picture: stomach pain, vomiting, and can end fatally in quite a few cases. Also, it may happen that the drug is not effective. We in Serbia have medicines for the treatment of obesity“, added Prof. Dr. Radan Stojanović.

(WORLD/K1)