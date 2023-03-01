Home World Ozzy Osbourne talks about the possibility of touring again
Ozzy Osbourne he leaves open the possibility of returning to tour a few weeks after announcing his withdrawal from the road and canceling upcoming concert dates in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The artist has clarified the rumors in an interview on the program Ozzy’s Boneyard SiriusXMpresented by Billy Morrison. The metal icon has declared that it was one of the most difficult decisions of his career. “My voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physiotherapy sessions and most recently an innovative treatment, my body is physically weak,” he added.

In addition, he has criticized how the media have treated the news. “The press drives you crazy. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy is on his last legs.’ I’m not fucking dying,” she explained on the radio. Osbourne will return to the stage when he recovers, but for now he will continue his career in the studio. “If I get well today, if the doctor told me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to recover, you know? The only thing that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do it forever I have to get out there.”

the concerts of No More Tours 2 in the UK and Europe they were postponed several times due to the musician’s failing health and the pandemic, before being rescheduled for 2023. Osbourne was scheduled to perform in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and Birmingham in May. and june.

