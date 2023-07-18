P3 LOGISTIC PARKS Announced the second logistics development in Veneto, in Cittadella (PD) – Companies

P3 Logistic Parks – a company specialized in long-term investments, development, acquisition and management of properties for logistics use – continues its expansion strategy in strategic locations from North to South of the country and announces the second greenfield development in the Veneto Region , in Cittadella (PD), at the Zitac Logistics District, where a logistics warehouse will be built on a total area of ​​160,000 m2, with a GLA of up to 86,325 m2.

The new facility will be designed with maximum flexibility to meet the needs of the future tenant(s). Strategically located – just 25 minutes from Verona, 30 from Padua and 40 from Treviso – this site is located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and Baltic-Adriatic logistics corridors, benefiting from direct access to the new Pedemontana Veneta expressway which connects Vicenza and Treviso through the Bassano del Grappa toll booth – 10 minutes away.

The lot allows for the construction of large warehouses, in a region where there is a known shortage of land for logistics and in an emerging territorial context, within the already consolidated Padua market; a sort of “strategic center of gravity” in the North-East area, between Padua, Venice, Vicenza and Treviso.

In the area there are numerous industries of primary importance in the technology and manufacturing sectors and, thanks to its proximity to the main ports and airports, Cittadella is the ideal location for companies that want to expand and optimize their logistics activities in Italy also looking at the northern markets and Eastern Europe.