Pachinko and gambling

The earliest traces of gambling in Japan are found in the 8th century; during the Edo period (1603), gambling, games of cards and dice, was a popular pastime among the samurai class, but it was banned by the Meiji government in 1867 and is still prohibited by the penal code, however there are exceptions: such as bets on some sports competitions, such as horse racing, cycle racing, powerboat racing and asphalt motorcycle racing.

The sector of lotteries and scratch cards, much loved and widespread in this country, is regulated by special laws, aimed at increasing revenues in the state coffers.

Today, gambling is legal in Japan and regulated by the government. Casinos are illegal, but there are a number of legal gambling options, including pachinko and mahjong.

The origins of Pachinko (パチンコ) date back to the end of the Second World War in Nagoya, it is a sort of vertical pinball machine and the aim of the game is not to make the balls fall to the bottom, but to get them out of the side holes, which give other balls as a reward for playing. In the arcades the noise of these machines is deafening and the neon lights, which light up by suddenly changing colour, make the atmosphere even more chaotic and the chaos is useful to enchant even more the customer who plays until the last coin.

In Pachinko no money is won, as it is forbidden by Japanese law, but only steel balls, which can be converted into consolation prizes (cartons of cigarettes, household appliances, small televisions, puppets and video games) or tickets, in this last case outside the pachinko room, going to a shop that serves as an exchange office, they can be converted into money legally because the two activities are separate and distinct. Of course, winning money makes players want to keep playing. A survey found that in 2017, 0.8% of Japanese people, about 700,000 people, were addicted to gambling, and especially to pachinko, which isolates people and makes them unable to ask for help, because Japanese society he does not accept defeat nor a weakling and a loser. Players are ordinary citizens, in an arcade you can find the tired salaryman after a long day of work, the elderly lady, the unemployed looking for fortune or the career manager.

It is estimated that there is an annual turnover of about 250 billion dollars, money that is not considered gambling and therefore remains with the owners of the theaters because technically no money is won and the state does not participate in the receipts of the losses, it appears all as a simple playful activity. This turnover is managed by the powerful Japanese organized crime: the Yakuza, acriminal organization Japanesedivided into several strip called kumi or bōryokudan (“violent group”). The name derives from three numbers, 8-9-3, which translate respectively into hachi, kyuu and san (ha-kyuu-sa, from which ya-ku-za derives), which constituted the lowest score in a game Japanese dicards, called Oicho-Kabu.

In one of the scenes from the film Revenge of the Dragon, directed by Tung-Shing Yee , con Jackie Chan as the protagonist, the presence of the Japanese mafia in the gambling halls and their undisputed power is highlighted. Many manga have also drawn inspiration from gambling such as Kakegurui- Compulsive Gambler. The series, written by Homura Kawamoto, is set in a school attended by the children of the richest and most influential people in Japan and the students are ranked according to their monetary contributions to the Student Council which runs a gambling system in which the guys freely bet their money .

The main character of the manga is Yumeko Jabami, a second year student, and she is a compulsive gambler who gambles simply for the thrill of it, this differentiates her from other kids who do it to earn money and a prominent place in society . Winners gain popularity and prestige, losers go into debt, and if she fails to pay by graduation, she receives a life plan that sets her course as she works to pay off the debt.

By Valeria Turino

