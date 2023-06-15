Packages and new sms fraud in Serbia | Info

A MONDA reader warned that a new SMS scam is circulating in Serbia.

A new SMS scam is circulating in Serbia. As a MONDA reader told us, she received a message that her package was not delivered because the address was missing. She notes that she has not ordered anything and adds that she does not expect any delivery.

In the message she forwarded to us, which was sent from a suspicious email address, it is stated that she can update her address online. “Your package could not be delivered due to a missing address. Please resolve this in time. You can update your address online and request new deliveries (site link left). Answer 1 to activate the link to update your address online and request a new delivery“, was written in the message.

By the way, Internet and SMS scams are common in Serbia. For this reason, cyber experts warn users to be careful where and to whom they leave their data. Users are advised to be more careful when using unverified Internet content, since false notifications, messages, and calls are being received more and more often.

Let’s recall that in April, many people received text messages informing them that their shipment had arrived and that they should accept it. “DHL: Your package is in our warehouses, please reconfirm the address and pay the shipping costs so that the package can be delivered to you as soon as possible,” read the message, after which you were offered a link to a specific site.

