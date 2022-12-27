NEW DELHI. Pavel Antov, a Russian MP from the United Russia party, who criticized Putin’s war in Ukraine last June, was found dead on Sunday evening after a fall from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada, in the Indian state of Odisha.

The Indian authorities speculated with the media that Antov, found unconscious in a pool of blood, would have committed suicide in the throes of depression over the disappearance, two days earlier, “apparently of a heart attack”, of his friend Vladimir Budanov, also he Russian, who was part of the group of four tourists who had arrived at the hotel a few days earlier to celebrate Antov’s 66th birthday.

According to New Indian ExpressAntov was “visibly upset” after attending Budanov’s funeral. According to the Russian embassy – reports SkyNews.com – Odisha police found no criminal evidence in the death of the two Russian citizens.

My friend’s mysterious disappearance

Both Antov and Bydanov, according to reports from Ndtv, were critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In particular, Pavel Antov, a deputy of the Vladimir region legislative assembly, had recently sent a message criticizing the Russian attacks on Ukraine, but later withdrew the statement. Russian consul general in Calcutta, Alexei Idamkin, said the Moscow embassy and Indian police see nothing suspicious in the two Russians’ deaths. He brings it back Ria Novosti who adds that the investigation into Bydanov’s death has ended and his body has already been cremated.

Who was Pavel Antov, the richest politician in the Duma

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter, was the head of a sausage empire and was considered the richest politician in the entire Duma. In 2019 Forbes Russia had credited him with earnings of £130 million. The Indian guide who accompanied Antov and the group of three other friends told reporters that they found him in a pool of blood and immediately had him transferred to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Elected in Vladimir Putin’s party, last June Antov had explicitly criticized the war and the air attacks on Kiev, calling them “terrorist”, but later he had “sincerely apologized” and reiterated that he had always supported Putin’s military operation.