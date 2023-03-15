Paige Vanzant knows her fans love her and she’s taking full advantage of that!

We saw how far the adoration of professional sportsmen and women goes with the example of an American woman Paige Vanzant, an attractive fighter who attracts attention both in the octagon and in the ring, as well as with her attractive photos. One of her fans went so far as to pay incredible prices for the photo she kissed and signed 13,200 dollars!

A photo with a print of her lips was put up for auction, and as many as 102 bids were seen at that auction! In the end, the lucky winner walked away with a souvenir worth a lot of money.

This 28-year-old American woman with a long career in MMA is now entering the ring less and less because she earns huge money through Instagram and sponsorships. She fought in the UFC, BKFC, and for a time she earned money from fighting with her bare fists! Here’s what she looks like:

Now she has revealed that she will invest the money earned from this auction in the business of her husband, also an MMA fighter, Ostia Vanderford, who started a store selling likenesses and cards of popular athletes that fetch huge prices in America. See also the photo she sold: