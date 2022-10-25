Home World Pakistan, 22, refuses arranged marriage and is burned alive
Pakistan, 22, refuses arranged marriage and is burned alive

Pakistan, 22, refuses arranged marriage and is burned alive

A 22-year-old woman was burned alive after refusing to marry her cousin in the city of Lahore. A few months ago the woman, Kiran, was forcibly engaged to her cousin, but she found the courage to refuse the wedding a few days before the ceremony. The enraged boyfriend, along with two of her friends, broke into Kiran’s house, doused her with gasoline and set her on fire.

The woman was taken to hospital but did not survive the attack. Police arrested the three men involved in the murder. In the conservative society of Pakistan, it is a crime for a woman to marry a man of her choice or to refuse the marriage proposal arranged by her parents. Women are killed in the name of “honor”. Before the advent of social media, these episodes went unnoticed, but now they reach an otherwise unthinkable notoriety.

