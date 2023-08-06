Pakistan, a train derails: there are at least 30 dead and a hundred injured

At least 30 dead and over 100 injured after train derailment in southern Pakistan. A police spokesman confirmed this to the BBC online. Several wagons of the Hazara Express overturned near the Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, about 275 km from the largest city of Karachi. The wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams are trying to free people trapped between the carriages. “It is not yet known whether the accident was caused by terrorism or a mechanical failure,” said Pakistani Railways Minister Saad Rafiq.

