The former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is in stable conditions, and not in danger of life, after being shot in the leg during a rally in Wazirabad in Pakistani Punjab, a stage in the “march” that the former first minister is driving from Lahore to Islamabad to protest against the current government of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to local and international media, one of Khan’s supporters was killed in the attack. Four or five leaders of the president’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were injured. The bomber, blocked by security and then arrested, appeared in a video in which he said he acted alone: ​​”I am not supported by anyone – he declares in the images – I have it with Khan for the way he deceives people”.

The man opened fire with a pistol as the former cricket champion was addressing the crowd standing in a pickup truck. Khan resigned in April following a no-confidence vote following the defections of some of his coalition partners, but he maintains strong mass public support in the country. The former president came to power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform, voted on by an electorate tired of dynastic politics. But his mismanagement of the economy and the deterioration of his relations with the military have sealed his fate.

He has since lashed out at the establishment and government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he says was forced upon Pakistan by a “conspiracy” involving the United States. Khan has repeatedly told his supporters that he is ready to die for the country and his closest collaborators have long denounced unspecified threats to his life.