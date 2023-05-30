Pakistan, blasphemy on WhatsApp: 24-year-old Christian sentenced to death

Sentenced to death for blasphemy, even though the magistrate “ignored all the procedures and ignored all the evidence in favor of the accused”. Nouman Asghara 24-year-old Christian from the city of Bahawalpurin Punjab, Pakistan, was today sentenced to death by a lower court. The young was arrested in 2019 for violating thearticle 295-c of the penal codewhich punishes the vilification of the Prophet Muhammaddue to an alleged blasphemy via WhatsApp. According to the lawyer Aneeqa Maria Anthony, of the NGO The Voice, the judge ignored procedures and evidence that would have exonerated the defendant. And his family also denies the allegations.