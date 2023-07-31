Pakistan, bomb at political rally: at least 75 dead

0
At least 75 people were killed and over 150 injured in an explosion at a political rally in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to the first reconstructions, it would be a kamikaze attack, but no further details were provided.
The explosion bloodied a political demonstration of the radical Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Jui-F). “Jui-F organized a workers’ convention in Khar city, Bajaur, in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured,” she told the Reuters the district police officer Nazir Khan. They were