At least 39 passengers died and four others were injured in the crash involving a bus that plunged into a ravine in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

The bus with 48 passengers on board was traveling from Quetta city to Karachi when it ended up in a ravine in Lasbela district of Balochistan province.

“At least 39 people died while three passengers were rescued alive,” confirmed Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Hamza Anjum. He said that while making a U-turn, the bus crashed into a pillar of the bridge, subsequently falling into a ravine and catching fire. Rescuers are moving the bodies and wounded to nearby hospitals.

