At least 40 dead – including ten children – the death toll from a bus that fell into a ravine in Balochistan, Pakistan. Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Amza Anjum told local media that the bus first collided with a pole and then plunged into the ravine and caught fire. There were 48 passengers on board the bus, the vehicle was traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to the speed, the bus crashed into a bridge pillar during a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle later crashed into a ravine and then caught fire,” he told online newspaper Dawn.com.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, were rescued alive, but reported fears that the number of victims could increase.