Pakistan, children trapped on a cable car: rescue in progress

Two adults and six children are trapped on a cable car suspended over a valley in Battagram in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, “suspended by a single rope” 274 meters above the ground after a cable snapped, officials say locals. A “truly alarming” situation, defined it by interim Pakistani prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, who sent military helicopters to the area of ​​the accident to rescue the people involved and told the authorities “to urgently guarantee the rescue and the safe evacuation of the eight people stranded in the chairlift».

Pakistan, the cable car becomes a trap for two adults and six children suspended at a height of 270 meters: rescue attempts

Rescue operations are underway which, as shown by the videos shared on social networks, see soldiers climbing down from a helicopter towards the cable car. The rescue operation is being made even more difficult by strong gusts of wind, officials from Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority told Geo News. The risk is that the rotor blades of the helicopter could further destabilize the cable car. Again Geo News reports that the chairlift began to shake when the Pakistani army rescue helicopter approached and there is a risk that the chairlift will lose its balance.

In the images broadcast by local TV, an army commando is seen trying to lower himself from a helicopter with a handgun. An expert has warned that the rescue is incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopter blades could further weaken the cables to which the cable car is attached. The area where the accident occurred is an isolated area: one of the cable car cables broke while the 8 people were crossing a river canyon in the Battagram district, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Villagers often use cable cars to get to school, government offices or businesses in the mountainous regions of Pakistan, but the cars are often poorly maintained and accidents with fatalities occur every year.