At least 12 peopleincluding nine women and three children, died on Saturday 1 April in a mob that broke out as a crowd of destitute people gathered free groceries and money in the city of Karachi in southern Pakistan. The incident occurred when people queued outside a factory to get food rations and small amounts of cash. Usually, during the month of Ramadan, wealthy families distribute ‘zakat‘ (almsgiving) among the poor in the form of food and money.

According to the police, approx 400 people they had gathered inside the factory when the stampede occurred. “Twelve people died while others six were injured in the incident,” police and health officials confirmed. The scuffle started when some people started pushing to collect the zakat. Some have even fallen into one open sewer.

The government of the southern province of Sindh, where the incident took place, has ordered an investigation.

Prime Minister’s Government Shehbaz Sharif it is facing a severe economic crisis due to a delay in obtaining a tranche of $1.1 billion part of a $6 billion package signed with the IMF in 2019. Inflation in the country is exceeding 30%, the highest in its history. The population of the country suffers from the increase in food prices and the government of Pakistan has introduced the free distribution of edible foods, especially wheat. Several crushes were reported across the country at grain distribution centers, during which at least five people died and many more were injured.