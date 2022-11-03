Home World Pakistan, former Prime Minister Khan wounded in the foot during a rally. Killed the attacker
Pakistan, former Prime Minister Khan wounded in the foot during a rally. Killed the attacker

Pakistan, former Prime Minister Khan wounded in the foot during a rally. Killed the attacker

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot after being shot at a political rally. He has declared him to AFP one of his closest advisors. “Imran Khan was wounded in the foot. He is in stable condition, “said Raoof Hasan, stating that it was an” attempt to kill him, to assassinate him. “

The assailant was subsequently killed by the security forces. Since Friday, Khan, overthrown in April by a motion of no confidence, has been leading a “long march” towards the capital Islamabad, to obtain the call for early elections.

Later Khan was seen with his foot bandaged: he was moved to another vehicle by the truck he was in, from which it was announced that the politician is fine. The attack comes less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, along with thousands of supporters.

Since he was removed in April in a vote of no confidence in parliament, Khan says his ouster is a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and by the United States, accusations rejected by both Pakistan’s new premier and by Washington.

The former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan suffered today is an “appalling assassination attempt,” Pakistani President Arif Alvi wrote on Twitter. “I thank Allah that he is now safe, but he was wounded with a few bullets in the leg and, fortunately, not critically. This attack is shocking, alarming, shameful and cowardly, ”Alvi denounced.

