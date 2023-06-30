Pakistan has made a 2.7 billion euro financing deal with the International Monetary Fund

After eight months of negotiations, Pakistan has made an agreement to obtain over 2.7 billion euros in funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an international organization made up of the governments of 190 countries. Pakistan had entered into a rescue program for its economy financed with IMF loans in 2019: the package included loans for about 6 billion dollars, increased to 7 in 2022. The agreement, which now has to be approved by the council of administration of the IMF, releases the last part of the funds of that package and expects to distribute them over the next nine months.

Pakistan is facing its worst economic crisis since it declared independence from the United Kingdom in 1947: at one point earlier this year its dollar reserves, needed to buy goods from abroad, such as energy, raw materials and food, were three weeks away from running out. The national economy was already in great difficulty due to years of financial mismanagement, but it fell further into crisis first due to the increase in international prices of raw materials linked to the war in Ukraine, and then due to the devastating floods that hit the country last year. Clashes in recent months between supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the police have also contributed to destabilizing the financial markets.

The agreement was blocked for a long time because it was not sure that Pakistan was able to implement some reforms: the granting of loans, as always happens in these cases, is in fact subject to profound economic reforms, which Pakistan does not always was able to comply.