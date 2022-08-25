On Wednesday, August 24, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Pakistan rejected India’s conclusion of an investigation into the March 9 launch of a hypersonic missile into Pakistani territory and reiterated its request for a joint investigation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Indian Air Force said at the conclusion of its investigation that the government fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.

The BrahMos missile, launched on March 9, is a nuclear-capable land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India. In response to this incident, Pakistan questioned India about the safety mechanism to prevent accidental launches.

“India claims that its investigation into this highly irresponsible incident has been concluded, while Pakistan categorically rejects it and reiterates its request for a joint investigation,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that the measures taken by India after the incident and the subsequent findings and punishment decisions by the so-called “Internal Tribunal of Inquiry” were completely unsatisfactory, insufficient and inappropriate.

The statement continued, “India has not responded to Pakistan’s request for a joint investigation. Not only that, but India has also evaded Pakistan’s claims about India’s existing command and control system, safety and security regulations, and India’s delay in receiving information on missile launches. Waiting for a series of doubts”

On Tuesday, August 23, the Indian Air Force issued a statement saying: “In order to establish the facts of the case, including establishing responsibility for the incident, India conducted an investigation. In the end, the court found that three officers violated standard operating procedures, resulting in the accidental launch of the missile. .”

The Indian Air Force also said the government immediately dismissed the three officers.

safe question

This may be the first time such an incident has occurred. The incident immediately raised questions about the safety mechanisms to prevent accidental launches. At the same time, it raises concerns about the fact that both countries have nuclear weapons.

Pakistani officials said the missile was unarmed and crashed near the eastern Pakistani city of Mianchanu, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the capital Islamabad.

The missile has a range of between 300 kilometers (186 miles) and 500 kilometers (310 miles), according to the U.S.-based Arms Control Association. That range could hit Islamabad if it were launched from a launch pad in northern India.

Immediately after the incident, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned India’s temporary charge d’affaires in Islamabad and ordered it to protest against the so-called groundless violation of its airspace by India. The department also said the incident could endanger passenger flights as well as civilian lives.

Pakistan issued a warning to India, saying, “India should pay attention to the unpleasant consequences of this negligence. At the same time, India also needs to take effective measures to avoid such illegal acts from happening again in the future.”

Military experts have previously warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations in neighbouring countries. The two neighbors have fought three wars and numerous military clashes. The most recent was in 2019, when the air forces of the two countries clashed.