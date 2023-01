A suicide bomber detonated his vest as worshipers were praying at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. “At least 32 people were killed and over 140 were injured,” he said at a news conference Ghulam Aligovernor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most of the victims are police officers because the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound that doubles as the city’s police headquarters.