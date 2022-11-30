Home World Pakistan, suicide bombing against escort of polio vaccinators. More than 20 injured, fifteen agents
Pakistan, suicide bombing against escort of polio vaccinators. More than 20 injured, fifteen agents

Pakistan, suicide bombing against escort of polio vaccinators. More than 20 injured, fifteen agents

ISLAMABAD – More than 20 people, including about fifteen agents, were injured following an explosion near a security forces vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan. It was later ascertained that it was a suicide attack, claimed by the Taliban in Pakistan. The explosion occurred in the Baleli area in Quetta, the provincial capital. The policemen were escorting polio vaccinators during the ongoing polio campaign.

