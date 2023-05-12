Pakistan Supreme Court: Arrest of former PM Imran Khan illegal and invalid – Shangbao Indonesia

[China News Agency]Islamabad news: The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled on the 11th that the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the Justice Movement Party Imran Khan was illegal and invalid.

According to Pakistan’s “Dawn” report, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the Pakistani National Accountability Bureau’s arrest of Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court on the 9th on the grounds of alleged corruption was “invalid and illegal” and instructed Imran Khan went to the Islamabad High Court on the morning of the 12th to submit a written petition to question the arrest.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Islamabad High Court to hear the challenge petition, and asked the National Accountability Bureau and the Islamabad City Police to ensure the personal safety of Imran Khan and arrange for Imran Khan to stay in the Islamabad police before appearing in court on the 12th. Guest House and has the right to meet visitors.

According to the Associated Press, after the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced the ruling, the conflicts between Imran Khan supporters and the police across the country eased. At least eight people have been killed and nearly 2,000 arrested in violent demonstrations across the country since Imran Khan’s arrest, according to Reuters.