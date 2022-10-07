Listen to the audio version of the article

When the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan returned to Islamabad last summer after an unusually long absence, his appointment schedule took a less flamboyant turn than usual. Not just ministers and senior officials, but often overlooked leader nationalists from the country’s largest, most deserted and backward province, Baluchistan. The double message sent to the government could not have been clearer: we are annoyed and if you are unable to guarantee the safety of our expatriates, we will take care of it.

To cool relations between those who, in Beijing’s diplomatic language, have been for years “all-weather friends“There is the hostility of some Pakistani militant groups, above all the Baluchistan Liberation Army, towards the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a network of infrastructure projects (highways, railways, special economic zones, power plants , dams) of $ 62 billion that form one of the axes of China‘s Belt and Road Initiative, the pivot of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign and trade policy.

Crescendo of attacks

Hostility took the form of terrorist attacks. In 2018 there was the failed assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that cost the lives of two policemen, two civilians and three bombers, all Pakistanis; in 2021 the bomb that caused a bus to crash into an escarpment for a dam construction site killed nine Chinese and four Pakistani workers; in the same year an attack on a car convoy near the port of Gwadar, which killed two Chinese children; last April a woman blew herself up next to a minibus carrying some employees of the Confucius Institute of the University of Karachi, killing three Chinese citizens and their local driver.

A crescendo that occurred despite the creation in 2016 of a special division within the Pakistani armed forces of 15 thousand soldiers, the addition of a second division in 2020 and the collaboration of paramilitary and intelligence strong of tens of thousands of men. An enormous amount of resources to try to protect construction workers that inevitably leaves holes, such as the one in which a common Chinese citizen resident in Karachi fell a week ago, killed in an attack claimed by a new local nationalist group.

Investments without fallout

Behind so much violence there are the claims of a part of the population of Baluchistan, a province for years on the periphery of the Pakistani political agenda that is seeing billions of dollars in investments that never seem to irrigate an increasingly parched local economy. Partly due to the management model of these projects favored by the Chinese, which is based on the export of labor; partly for the decisions, in this case all Pakistani, on where to place the projects: Punjab and Sindh (where national elections are won or lost) at the time of the government of Nawaz Sharif; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the electoral stronghold of Imran Khan, during his premiership.