Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

O @palaciotangara put together packages to celebrate Christmas 2023 in a sophisticated way, with special Christmas dinners and suppers.

For those looking for a night of fine dining, the suggestion will be supper at the Tangará Jean-Georges restaurant with a menu designed by chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Filipe Rizzato. The experience, which also includes breakfast and children’s entertainment, is now available to book for R＄11,096 for two nights for two people.

With a more relaxed atmosphere, it is possible to enjoy a night under the stars and in contact with the exuberant nature of Burle Marx Park at the open-air restaurant Pateo do Palácio, which features a supper designed by Chef Filipe Rizzato. The package is now available for R＄10,634 for two nights for two people. The event will be accompanied by live music, gifts for children and the presence of Santa Claus.

The two packages include a Christmas Brunch on December 25th, served with sparkling wine, drinks and non-alcoholic drinks and an exclusive menu prepared for the occasion.

For those who just want to enjoy the hotel’s refined cuisine, another option is to purchase Christmas dinner and brunch separately. Reservations can be made from R＄990 per person at Tangará Jean-Georges, R＄780 per person at Pateo do Palácio and R＄590 per person for the Sunday Brunch, including a 10% discount on each reservation.

All packages can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments by credit card. Reservations can be made via the website or by calling (11) 4904-4001.

Service: Palácio Tangará (Rua Dep. Laércio Corte, 1501 – Panamby, São Paulo – SP)

