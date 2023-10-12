Palates are not always satisfied

Tastes are increasingly evolving and people are always curious to try new ones. So here we are inside Carrefour but the new products don’t always satisfy the palate.

Nongshim spicy prawn crackers presented as crackers but in the shape of potato chips, they are a Korean snack with a crunchy texture and a very artificial prawn flavour. As soon as you open the package you are not very attracted by the scent, almost non-existent and tending towards plastic.

The slightly spicy taste does not overpower the flavor of the prawn, even if it is not one of those snacks I would seek out again.

Pocky Mango, stick biscuits covered with mango flavored icing, the packaging is colorful and fun, and as soon as you open it you are enveloped in a mango aroma. It turns out to be a pleasant snack, with a fruity taste but a very chemical consistency.

To try as a moment of relaxation in the mid-afternoon.

Fanta Fruit twist sparkling drink, with a fruity extract. As soon as the can is opened, the fruit essence envelops the olfactory senses, the color is a pale red.

A soft drink with a pleasant fragrance, composed of Passion Fruit, peach and orange, a mix that is refreshing. One of the best flavors made by Fanta.

Beef Jerky Sweet & Hot, dried beef with a notable spiciness. Compared to the other two flavors I tasted, this one disappointed me a bit. I was convinced I was getting a real must-have, however the flavor didn’t satisfy me, excessively sweet which clashed with the strong spiciness.

Once you open the package, you are exposed to an essence that has little to do with meat and does not create that mouth-watering sensation that the image of the bag does. Tried but it ends here also because the cost is excessive for the quantity offered, the winning aspect of this product is presenting the snack in the form of strips.