Palčica cheated on Petrući with her ex-boyfriend | Fun

Anastasija Stanojević Palčice’s ex-boyfriend claims that she lied to him about breaking up with Marko Petrušević Petrući.

Although they continued their relationship after the end of the reality show, now her ex-boyfriend has made shocking claims. Palčica went to the sea, and there she was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, Alberto Galorini, while the joint pictures in an intimate edition appeared on the networks.

Soon, Alberto came forward, claiming that his ex had deceived him and revealing what kind of chaos actually happened. Alberto told that Palčica cheated on Marko Petrušević Petrući with him, and that she lied to him the whole time they were on vacation.

“Really chaos broke out, I couldn’t believe what was happening and what the girl was ready for. She fooled me, lied to me all the time, all six days that we were at sea, I took her to Greece. I took her, because she told me that they broke up, but they didn’t, I didn’t even know that they still had a photo together on their Instagram profile. When I found out that she was still with Petrući, that she cheated on him with me, there was chaos and a fight, I immediately picked myself up and we returned to Serbia, I didn’t want to be there with her anymore“, said Alberto, while Palčica and Petrući have not yet announced themselves on this occasion.



