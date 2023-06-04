Home » Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge cancels 104
World

Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge cancels 104

by admin
Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge cancels 104

by livesicilia.it – ​​14 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The judge of the Palermo court Emanuela Piazza has partially accepted the appeal of a motorist who had received 117 fines for entering the Ztl by car without a pass.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge annuls 104 appeared 14 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Biden: yes to the suspension of Big Pharma's patents for anti-Covid vaccines

You may also like

Novak Djokovic watched PSŽ and met Messi, Neymar...

Dejan Stanković is definitely leaving Sampdoria Sports

Interview: The United States is not qualified to...

Palermo, the treasure trove of drug bosses and...

Dylan Dog “The Conspiracy of the Guilty”

NIPPOP CULTURAL ASSOCIATION presents NipPop 2023 – JAPAN...

Kim Yo Jong Criticized: Blindly following the trend...

Novak Djokovic on meeting Messi, Mbappe and Neymar...

Zelensky on NATO’s decision not to accept Ukraine...

«A group of saboteurs has arrived»- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy