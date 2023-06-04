Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge cancels 104

by livesicilia.it – ​​14 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The judge of the Palermo court Emanuela Piazza has partially accepted the appeal of a motorist who had received 117 fines for entering the Ztl by car without a pass.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the judge annuls 104 appeared 14 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.