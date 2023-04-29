Home » Palermo, 19 definitive convictions for the Spaccaossa gang: the names
World

Palermo, 19 definitive convictions for the Spaccaossa gang: the names

by admin
Palermo, 19 definitive convictions for the Spaccaossa gang: the names

by palermolive.it – ​​9 hours ago

The fifth section of the Court of Cassation confirmed 19 convictions for events involving the Palermo gang of Spaccaossa. The group organized fake accidents with inhumane practices to get real injuries and defraud insurance agencies. The beginning…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, 19 definitive sentences for the Spaccaossa gang: the names appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Sky Rojo, review of the third season (2023)

You may also like

Euroleague fined Kevin Panter, is it valid for...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

China, 38 aircraft and a combat drone fly...

Ministry of Commerce: The “Special 301 Report” released...

US, 12 soldiers dead in a month from...

Belen to scream on Instagram: her latest post...

ZOK Gacko champion BiH 2023 | Sports

Filip Petrushev on the fight at Partizan Real...

The Palermitan showman Sasà Salvaggio will present the...

The son writes to the governor “Dad, please...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy