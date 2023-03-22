by gds.it – ​​25 minutes ago

The workers of the Amat company that manages urban transport in Palermo are mobilized with a 4-hour strike from 11 to 15, scheduled for Friday 31 March. At the basis of the protest is the request to include in the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, Amat’s 4-hour strike over denied meal vouchers appeared 25 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.