Home » Palermo, a European village with students at the cultural sites of the Zisa
World

Palermo, a European village with students at the cultural sites of the Zisa

by admin
Palermo, a European village with students at the cultural sites of the Zisa

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

At the Festa dell’Europa, at the Averna Spazio Open of the Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa in Palermo, also the students of the Regina Margherita dance high school. The event was organized by Euromed Carrefour Sicily – Antenna Europe Direct and by the Department of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, a European village with students at the cultural sites of the Zisa appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Tiananmen, Hong Kong activists organize a treasure hunt to commemorate the massacre. You are the stops

You may also like

Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on...

Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick

Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović...

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace...

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government...

Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the...

The most unpredictable vote of the last 10...

American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro...

Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

Russia claims Bahmut, Ukraine denies loss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy