by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

At the Festa dell’Europa, at the Averna Spazio Open of the Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa in Palermo, also the students of the Regina Margherita dance high school. The event was organized by Euromed Carrefour Sicily – Antenna Europe Direct and by the Department of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, a European village with students at the cultural sites of the Zisa appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».