by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The crackdown announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against the illegal occupation of buildings and the simultaneous start of evictions meets with the applause of the property owners’ associations. As is known, the phenomenon has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Crackdown against illegal occupation of houses: Palermo and Catania also appear on the list 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».