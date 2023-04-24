Home » “Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”
World

“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

by admin
“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “Il Corriere dello Sport” focuses on Palermo in concern for Saric. The team worked at the stadium yesterday morning and will now enjoy two days off, resuming training on Wednesday as…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Corriere dello Sport: “Palermo anxious about Saric. Here’s what we fear” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The hunt for ISIS that binds Biden's hands: the mission is not over

You may also like

The images of the attack on the port...

Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not...

Report from lawless oceans/2. Slavery, illegal work and...

Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and...

Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How...

Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New...

Wizzair subscription for flights | Info

Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

King Charles slaps Harry: in Westminster Abbey sitting...

The Russians are building a Tobol satellite killer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy