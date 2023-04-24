“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “Il Corriere dello Sport” focuses on Palermo in concern for Saric. The team worked at the stadium yesterday morning and will now enjoy two days off, resuming training on Wednesday as…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Corriere dello Sport: “Palermo anxious about Saric. Here’s what we fear” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».