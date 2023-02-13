by palermolive.it – ​​22 seconds ago

The investigation activities aimed at identifying the economic-entrepreneurial availability attributable to members of the mafia organization “Cosa nostra” carried out by the Investigative Unit of the Carabinieri of Palermo, led to the issuance by the Prevention Measures Section of the Court of Palermo ,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, assets for around 500 thousand euros seized from the first boss who died of Covid appeared 22 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.