by gds.it – ​​20 seconds ago

A new ultra-specialist clinic dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of benign tumors of the uterus is born, in the gynecology and obstetrics department of the Civico, directed by Dr. Antonio Maiorana. Benign tumors of the uterus, also called myomas (or…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, at the Civico a new clinic for benign uterine tumors appeared 20 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».