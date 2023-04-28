Home » Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro Canti area: “Help us find Cristian”
Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro Canti area: “Help us find Cristian”

Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro Canti area: “Help us find Cristian”

There is anxiety and concern for Cristian, an autistic boy whose traces have gone missing in the Quattro Canti area, in the historic center of Palermo. The family is launching an appeal to find him: “he is lost…

