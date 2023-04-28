by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

There is anxiety and concern for Cristian, an autistic boy whose traces have gone missing in the Quattro Canti area, in the historic center of Palermo. The family is launching an appeal to find him: “he is lost…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro Canti area: “Help us find Cristian” appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».