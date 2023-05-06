Palermo, bad news for Cagliari: Brunori won’t be there

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

The victory against Spal represents a shot in the arm for Palermo who have been missing the three points for about a month, but Corini’s team is already ahead in the match against Cagliari.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, bad news for Cagliari: Brunori will not be there appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.