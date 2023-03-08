by livesicilia.it – ​​47 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Money was counted in the toilets of the Motorization of Palermo. “Bribes”, say the investigators who deposited the shots that immortalize the passage of money. Luigi Costa opens the bista “Ne ha…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, “bribes” in the bathroom: corruption to the Motorization PHOTO appeared 47 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».