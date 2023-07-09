Home » Palermo, Brunori’s message to the fans: “I’ll wait for you at the stadium, subscribe”
World

Palermo, Brunori’s message to the fans: “I’ll wait for you at the stadium, subscribe”

by admin
Palermo, Brunori’s message to the fans: “I’ll wait for you at the stadium, subscribe”

by mondopalermo.it – ​​50 minutes ago

First day of retreat in Ronzone, in Trentino for Palermo. The captain and bomber Matthew Brunori he sent a message social to all rosanero fans directly from the club’s official channels. Here is the video… Watch!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Brunori’s message to the fans: “I’ll wait for you at the stadium, subscribe” – THE VIDEO appeared 50 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Zegna launches Summer in Oasi campaign – MONDO MODA

You may also like

“Explosion at a military base in Melitopol”. Moscow...

New Wimbledon dress code for women | Magazine

Bojan Marović is getting married Fun

published the “highlights” of the first day in...

BBC Presenter Suspended for Allegedly Paying Minor for...

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics is the country’s...

Teenagers from Serbia robbed in a hotel in...

Massacre of Cadore. From social delusions to life...

Pope Francis has announced that he will appoint...

The pall of Israel — some liberal defenders...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy