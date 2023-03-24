Home World Palermo capital of offshore sailing, in May the national championship of the Sicily and Sardinia Islands Area
Palermo capital of offshore sailing, in May the national championship of the Sicily and Sardinia Islands Area

Palermo capital of offshore sailing, in May the national championship of the Sicily and Sardinia Islands Area

Offshore sailing is still the protagonist in Palermo, which next month will experience an intense week hosting the National Championship of the Islands of Sicily and Sardinia. From Monday 15 to Sunday 21 May, in fact, over fifty boats are expected in the…

