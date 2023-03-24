by blogsicilia.it – ​​31 seconds ago

Offshore sailing is still the protagonist in Palermo, which next month will experience an intense week hosting the National Championship of the Islands of Sicily and Sardinia. From Monday 15 to Sunday 21 May, in fact, over fifty boats are expected in the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo capital of offshore sailing, in May the national championship of the Sicily and Sardinia Islands Area appeared 31 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».