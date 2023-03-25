Home World Palermo, cocaine and hashish at home: a young man arrested
World

Palermo, cocaine and hashish at home: a young man arrested

by admin
Palermo, cocaine and hashish at home: a young man arrested

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The State Police has arrested, in the act, a young man from Palermo accused of possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing. The arrest was made in the context of specific services aimed at countering…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, cocaine and hashish at home: a young man arrested appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Medvedev "Predicts 2023" American Civil War, Musk Becomes President, Musk Responds – yqqlm

You may also like

Russia-China, Africa’s “friendship without limits” is showing cracks....

EMOTN N1 1080p LED home theater projector officially...

Does WhatsApp read your messages or not? The...

English King Charles III postponed his visit to...

Many musicians demand that Roger Waters perform in...

Gordon Moore, who developed Moore’s Law, has died

How Partizan broke Olimpiakos analysis Željko Obradović |...

The new Saudi pax: Riyadh also resumes relations...

Russia-China, Africa’s “friendship without limits” is showing cracks....

More than a million people took to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy