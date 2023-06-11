Home » Palermo, collision between an SUV and two motorcycles in via dell’Olimpo: two injured in hospital
World

Palermo, collision between an SUV and two motorcycles in via dell’Olimpo: two injured in hospital

by admin
Palermo, collision between an SUV and two motorcycles in via dell’Olimpo: two injured in hospital

by gds.it – ​​3 hours ago

There is concern for two young motorcyclists who this afternoon in Palermo fell with their two-wheeled vehicles in via dell’Olimpo after colliding with a Dacia Duster SUV. The three vehicles proceeded in the direction of Palermo when, for reasons yet to be ascertained,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, clash between an SUV and two motorcycles in via dell’Olimpo: two injured in hospital appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Lukashenko to the BBC: "Yes, we could have helped migrants to Europe. We are Slavs, we have heart"

You may also like

George Soros passes the baton and gives 25...

Good morning! World丨Canada will hand over seized Russian...

Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Shooting at a house in Annapolis, three people...

he stabs his son to death and shoots...

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis:...

Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more...

Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied...

Monkey Island comes to Sea of ​​Thievies: trailer...

Even for the Azzurri of the Italy Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy