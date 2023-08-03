Home » Palermo continues training in Pinzolo, Buttaro “We want to fight for Serie A”
Palermo continues training in Pinzolo, Buttaro “We want to fight for Serie A”

Palermo continues training in Pinzolo, Buttaro “We want to fight for Serie A”

Double training session in Pinzolo for Palermo who are continuing their pre-season preparation. In the morning, the team coached by Eugenio Corini carried out a technical and sprint activation and a tactical exercise on low construction, while in the afternoon an activation and bull bull, a tactical exercise on the offensive phase and a theme match. Buttaro is better…

