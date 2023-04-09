by gds.it – ​​43 minutes ago

Everything has changed, since last Saturday’s away match in Parma Palermo (almost complete) is preparing to face a Cosenza which instead has several important absentees. Corini has recovered almost all the personnel and can…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza, Corini could play the Segre card: here are the probable formations appeared 43 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».