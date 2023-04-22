Home » Palermo, day dedicated to the greats of the past at the Hippodrome
World

Palermo, day dedicated to the greats of the past at the Hippodrome

by admin
Palermo, day dedicated to the greats of the past at the Hippodrome

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

5′ OF READING PALERMO – The last conference that took place at the La Favorita racecourse in Palermo was dedicated to three “giants” of horse racing in Palermo. These are Nicola Lo Nano, Franco Tranchina and Angelo Fucarino. A show…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, a day dedicated to the greats of the past at the racecourse appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Orban: "No immigration, no gender, no war". And it would not arrest Putin

You may also like

Sudan, evacuation plan for 200 Italians ready

Borussia Dortmund – Eintracht 29th round Bundesliga |...

A 20-meter cake for Banjaluka City Day |...

Illegal landfill discovered in Carini after a huge...

5 people died in a serious car accident...

Jose Mourinho shouted Go watch Napoli to Feyenoord...

Seka Sablić about the Maratonci | Fun

The Great Gold Heist at Toronto Airport, Canada

Meet ‘proud racist’ May Golan, set to become...

An Italian tourist died in the archaeological site...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy