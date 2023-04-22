Palermo, day dedicated to the greats of the past at the Hippodrome

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

5′ OF READING PALERMO – The last conference that took place at the La Favorita racecourse in Palermo was dedicated to three “giants” of horse racing in Palermo. These are Nicola Lo Nano, Franco Tranchina and Angelo Fucarino. A show…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, a day dedicated to the greats of the past at the racecourse appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».