Palermo dei Picciotti and old glories in the field for charity at the I Memorial Peppino Tedesco

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Old glories of Palermo on the pitch for charity, for the first Peppino Tedesco Memorial. On the pitch on Monday 5 June at 8 pm at Tommaso Natale’s Sport Village, in via Aiace in the Sicilian capital, to score a goal for diabetes and help the little ones. In front of the Palermo of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo dei Picciotti and old glories on the field for charity at the I Memorial Peppino Tedesco appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».