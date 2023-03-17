by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 hour ago

Through the official Modena website, Attilio Tesser released the following words: «Palermo didn’t come out, we made too many mistakes. We played the best first half of the season away, but too many in the second half…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Modena, Tesser: «Palermo didn’t come out, we made too many mistakes» appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».