Palermo died aged 50

He tries to repair the air conditioner, but falls from a balcony on the third floor: this is how Aldo Ferrara, 50, born in Palermo but resident in Alcamo, died. The man, a bus driver of the Segesta bus lines, lived in via Madonna del Riposo, in Alcamo (Trapani), where the tragedy occurred. He leaves behind his wife and twelve-year-old son…

