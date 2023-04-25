by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – The team led by Eugenio Corini is no longer able to win. The draw against Benevento in the last round of the championship once again highlighted the difficulties of the rosanero in finding the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo doesn’t win, but the play-offs are still close appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».