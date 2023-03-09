by palermolive.it – ​​24 seconds ago

The Carabinieri of the Palermo Radiomobile Unit arrested a 49-year-old from Palermo, in the Candelai area, accused of detention for the purpose of drug dealing and resistance to a public official. The attempt to escape from the Candelai The man…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, give up drugs and launch chair against the carabinieri: arrested at the Candelai family, he appeared 24 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.